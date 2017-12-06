Warm & Damp Before Weekend Cool down

As the wind starts to veer out of the southeast over the next couple of days, it will tap into Atlantic moisture as a cold front approaches South Florida. Isolated showers with building clouds are in the forecast for Wednesday night.

As the front dips farther south on Thursday, expect another warm day with daytime highs in the mid 80s. Additionally, we will have spotty showers moving in.

Another mild night ahead of us in South Florida. But, a cold front will bump up on shower chances & highs ahead of it. #flwx @wsvn pic.twitter.com/9IRIGh3IEK — 7 Weather (@7Weather) December 6, 2017

This front is forecast to close in on us to start the weekend as push warm/humid air from the Gulf of Mexico in our direction. The best coverage of scattered showers and storms will start Friday afternoon and stick around through Saturday morning with lingering showers on Saturday afternoon.

Cooler air is set to arrive on Friday night into Saturday morning slipping into the 60s. The coolest day looks to be Sunday.

Models are not backing off on the slip in temps this weekend. Fast forward to the coolest morning over the next 7 days once the cold front clears @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BmNQbfnJD7 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 6, 2017

The models are not backing off from overnight lows in the upper 40s (inland) to low 50s (metro and coast) and daytime highs in the upper 60s. Past Sunday, we will stay cool with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s and peak heat in the mid 70s under sunny skies.

