Showers & Storms Possible

A cold front currently over north Florida is producing a line of showers and storms. Ahead the winds are out of the southwest and this will allow for temperatures to climb to near record values in the afternoon. The forecast in Miami is 84 degrees and the old record is 86 degrees set back in 1939. However, the winds are drawing in more moisture with a higher chance of seeing showers and storms developing ahead of the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a chance of seeing storms. This means some of the storms can produce strong winds, small hail, an isolated tornado and minor localized street flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center placed South Florida under a chance of seeing some strong storms this afternoon. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FTXPuMG7Rv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 15, 2017

By Thursday, the cold front should completely cross through and skies will gradually clear with the wind swinging around from the north. This will usher in a cool down for Friday morning. Right now, the forecast is calling for temperatures to range in the upper 50’s and short-lived.

Over the weekend, temperatures warm up and chances for rain too!

While more sunshine returns on Thursday, a slightly cooler morning is in store on Friday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Vzw9nQezyZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 15, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7