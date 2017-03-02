Showers on the way

South Florida a front is on the move and it will bring us a chance of seeing scattered showers this afternoon. The chance for rain is up to a 40%, so make sure you have your umbrellas on hand just in case!

Computer models are showing that the front will be weak and hang around South Florida through Friday. This means times of clouds and showers possible along a building breeze. Once high pressure settles into the Southeast United States, the wind will increase over the weekend making for gusty conditions along the coast with sun and seasonal temperature readings.

Rain chances are decent the next couple of days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xSj5UklnGo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2017

A better chance of rain is in today's forecast. Over the weekend, conditions will be drier & windy. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/tB2gmInNOY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7