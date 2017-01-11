Showers on the Breeze

We have high pressure centered off the mid-Atlantic states providing for breezy conditions along the coast. This breeze will occasionally drive in a few showers, but don’t expect it to be a washout. Rain chances will remain low at about a 20% the remainder of the week. We will have a good mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures in place. However, because of the wind there are marine hazards. Advisories will remain in effect for swimmers and boaters.

Right now, computer models are not showing a cold front crossing through South Florida in the next 7 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7