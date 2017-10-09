Showers on the Breeze

Weather Update:

High pressure will continue to provide for a nice ocean breeze. Occasionally it will drive in an isolated shower. Rain chances will be limited through midweek. By Thursday, most models are showing that a week tropical wave will be moving into the Bahamas. If the moisture holds, we will have a better rain chance and possibly sticking around through the weekend.

Minor street flooding still possible during times of high tide. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect:

Coastal flood advisory still in effect through this afternoon. #kingtides pic.twitter.com/D0iy9PHCQb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2017

Tropical Update:

The remnants of Nate are producing tons of rain moving into the northeastern United States. The forecast is calling for about 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts.

As far as the rest of the tropics are concerned, we are tracking Tropical Depression Seventeen that formed Monday morning in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia, but remain no threat to land.

Have a wonderful a day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7