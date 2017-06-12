Showers on the breeze

More cloud bands have been moving in, keeping our sky rather gloomy. It’s tied to a moisture increase that only broke slightly during the past weekend. Currently, south Florida is under the influence of distant high pressure which is taking hold over the western Atlantic. It’s providing air off the ocean with rotating rain bands crossing the peninsula. Most of the showers will remain brief (due to the fast nature of the winds). The most likely time frame for wet weather will be overnights and through the morning hours… but be prepared for an anytime downpour with this deep onshore pattern. The next weather change is a minor one. The wind direction will veer more out of the south as the week continues. That will link us to “enhanced” soupy air out of the tropics. There’s a high likelihood for sudden showers with tropical thunderstorms. Of course, June has the claim of being our stormiest month of the year, so active weather isn’t a surprise.