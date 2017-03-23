Showers are back

Rain chances will be on the rise this Thursday as a weak cold front over Central Florida sags farther south towards So Flo.

An influx of moisture will bring us scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms, most of the activity will start in the afternoon. This is a rather weak cold front. Therefore significant cooling is not expected. But, high pressure will build in close behind it and kick up the winds starting late Thursday night into Friday. Winds out of the northeast will be shifting from 10 – 20 mph with the occasional gust up to 20 to 30 mph. In preparation for rough waters, beach and boating advisories are in place in the start of the weekend.

Lingering moisture off the NE breeze will also bring spotty showers our way on Friday. Drier conditions are expected for the weekend.

