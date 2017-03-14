Severe Storms, then Cooler Weather

Cold front moved through last night triggering tornado warnings for Broward county around 1:27 am with strong storms moving through the area. We have had several wind gust reports that came in and one of wind damage as several downed trees are blocking streets across parts of Nob Hill Road in Plantation. There have been no reports of structural damage and every report has been confined to that one location. The National Weather Service of Miami currently has a survey team on site to thoroughly inspect the damage and determine if it was just straight line winds or tornado related. We will keep you posted with the latest!

By the afternoon, winds will be picking up out of the north-northwest and as a reinforcing cold front will filter in cold air. Temperatures are forecast to tumble into the low to middle 50’s overnight, so make sure to take out the layers South Florida. Have them with you through Friday.

Over the weekend, temperatures bounce back to seasonal values.

NWS sending team to inspect damage in Plantation from line of storms that rolled through around 1:30am. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/NvWwCLofZx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 14, 2017

What a busy night! A strong line of rain produced strong winds, waterspouts, & possibly a tornado. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JgYLWeoKzw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 14, 2017

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7