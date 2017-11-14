Local Weather: South Florida a series of fronts will leave us with a chance to see quick showers on the breeze through Thursday. Over the weekend, a much stronger cold front will move in to bring drier and cooler air for Sunday. Maybe sweaters and jackets necessary on Monday.
Tropical Update: Area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Azores has changed little in organization. However, The National Hurricane Center is still giving it a medium chance to form through the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7