Local Weather: South Florida a series of fronts will leave us with a chance to see quick showers on the breeze through Thursday. Over the weekend, a much stronger cold front will move in to bring drier and cooler air for Sunday. Maybe sweaters and jackets necessary on Monday.

Much drier air is set to arrive this weekend after stronger cold front moves in. Cool air too! pic.twitter.com/mMDdIklutt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 14, 2017

Tropical Update: Area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Azores has changed little in organization. However, The National Hurricane Center is still giving it a medium chance to form through the next 5 days.

Area southwest of the Azores has changed little in organization. Medium chance to form through next 5 days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RHtmja1NE7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 14, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7