Series of Fronts

South Florida we are watching two fronts. The first one is located over north Florida and expected to fizzle near Lake Okeechobee late Thursday. An isolated shower may be possible, but don’t expect major weather changes. Temperatures will stay warm and above average in the 80’s for afternoon highs.

The second front will fizzle approaching the area on Saturday to reinforce the quiet weather conditions. By Monday, computer models are showing a stronger front moving through. It maybe too early to tell whether or not this one will bring us cooler weather, but there are signs that we will be waking up into the low 60’s midweek. We will have to wait and see!

Weak front #1 is set to brush south Florida tomorrow with no major changes. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/31oJ8w9jeo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 9, 2017

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7