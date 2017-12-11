Series of Cold Fronts

Brr… South Florida some areas woke up into the upper 40’s this Monday!

Brr… it was chilly for South Florida. This is how we woke up this morning! pic.twitter.com/HuO2UC8jiT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 11, 2017

Look for another reinforcing front to cross through dry Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will keep the sweater weather going through Friday ahead of yet another cold front. However, look for high pressure to slowly slide to east and into the western Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. That will allow the wind to swing off the ocean and temperatures to moderate back to seasonal values.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7