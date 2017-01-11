Seasonal Temps… Passing Showers

No major shake ups are expected in our forecast into early next week.

High pressure, our fair weather friend, will remain our dominate weather maker bringing us partly sunny skies with spotty showers on the breeze and seasonal temps.

With consistent winds out of the east, water woes will continue stirring up our local waters. At the beach, a high risk of rip currents will remain in place through Friday morning. For boaters, a small craft advisory is in effect until Thursday morning.

Models suggest this tranquil pattern will breakdown by the middle of next week as a cold front makes a beeline for South Florida.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.