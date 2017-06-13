Seasonal Chances

South Florida we remain under the influence of high pressure keeping the breeze off of the ocean, which should drive in some scattered showers throughout the morning hours and then keep the isolated storms that develop over the inland areas favoring southwest Florida in the afternoon. This Summer-like pattern will be in place through Wednesday. However, some changes will be possible late week or this weekend. A handful of computer models are suggesting that tropical moisture could be moving in our direction increasing our rain chances. For now, count on carrying your rain gear with you at all times just in case.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring model trends for the potential of an area of low pressure forming in the western Caribbean or Central America this weekend. If it does happen, this area will be drifting northwestward. They are giving it a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7