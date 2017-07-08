Sea Breeze Storms Stay

The continued sea breeze will keep a typical summertime pattern in place for South Florida this weekend.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will remain our dominate weather maker through next week. Expect coastal and metro showers to setup over us by the late morning/early afternoon hours before most of the activity moves inland over the late afternoon/evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Low chances: flooding & hail. Medium chance: gusty winds with strong storms today, mainly inland @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/N1JfZnmINQ — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 8, 2017

With most of the storms over the inland areas, the potential is there for a few strong ones. The main hazards for Saturday look to be frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds and tropical downpours.

As the sun goes down by the nighttime hours, a few stray showers will linger over the coast and metro spots.

As South Florida remains under the influence of high pressure for several days, expect the same forecast next week

TROPICS

There are no areas for tropical development over the next five days.

Remnant moisture from what was TD 4 NE of Lesser Antilles. No areas of development over next 5 days @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/BM72zKUYMk — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 8, 2017

