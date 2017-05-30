Scorcher to Showers

South Florida has experienced some serious heat these past few days. We reached the 90s and records were broken over the weekend. Although coming close, Tuesday’s highs are expected to stay in the lower 90s. With the heat, south Florida can’t rule out showers along the coast and isolated storms to drift toward the interior locations through Wednesday. This is typical for this time of year. Starting on Thursday, clouds are forecast to build and moisture will increase. Keep the rain gear close by! Stay hydrated, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang