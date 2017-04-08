Saturday Sunshine

Happy Saturday, south Florida!

Believe it or not, we woke up a bit on the chilly side Saturday morning in the 50s. What a nice change!

Enjoy it while you can though. . . temperatures bounce back as soon as tomorrow.

While it sure does feel refreshing without the excess humidity, it has also lead to concerns with brush fires. There is a Brush Fire Warning in effect until Saturday 8 pm. With the existing fire over in west Broward, there’s also a Dense Smoke Advisory until Saturday 2 pm.

Beach plans? Beautiful conditions with sunny skies and not so steamy temperatures are ahead for today. The one thing to keep in mind is the moderate risk of rip currents along the Dade/Broward coast.

Cheers to the weekend! Tune in for more Sunday at 7 am.

Meteorologist Natacha Lang