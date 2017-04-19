Same ol’ Same ol’

South Florida’s weather is getting a bit predictable these days. The breeze is still kickin’ and isolated showers are possible.

In the far Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is already watching a disturbance. Early, right?! This area has a high chance to develop into a subtropical depression. Lucky for us, it will stay far away from land and only serves as a reminder of the upcoming hurricane season that starts June 1st.

Expanding the view even more, there’s a very large asteroid that will pass Earth on Wednesday. Don’t worry! This does not pose any threat to Earth. It’s just a sight to see!

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang