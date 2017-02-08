Local Outlook: A front currently over north Florida responsible for the severe weather outbreak around Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Florida yesterday is moving slowly our way. However, by the time it arrives, it will be much weaker. The front will cross through Thursday and ahead we will be dealing with isolated showers and possible record warmth with high temperatures climbing a good 5 to 9 degrees above normal.

Once the front crosses, another area of high pressure will build into the southeast United States. This will usher in seasonal air heading into the upcoming weekend. On the downside, the wind will be increasing and creating rough seas.

NEARING RECORDS- Temperatures will run a good 5 to 9 degrees above average today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KMNQmj4rrT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 8, 2017

National Outlook:

California is still dealing with periods of rain moving onshore creating flood concerns, while the east coast of the United States is experiencing heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston. The storm system should push-off the coast later today.

East coast of U.S. is experiencing snow & dangerous travel conditions from Philadelphia to New York and Boston @wsvn pic.twitter.com/areHUcZCwD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 8, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7