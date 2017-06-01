Ready for rain?

After a lengthy dry spell, some needed rain is on the way. There’s plenty of deep moisture streaming into the region. That will be the source for near-daily rain and storms, well into next week. Since winds are relatively light, many of the downpours could dump plenty of rain in favored areas. Upcoming weather also includes frequent clouds “hanging around” much of the time. Even though local temperatures may get undercut by a few degrees, we’ll continue staying steamy… with lingering tropical humidity. Basically, it’s a classic summer set up. It’s also the start of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Current forecasts call for a “slightly more active” season, compared to normal. What’s average? 12 tropical storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). Of course, it’s impossible to know when and where these might form, so it’s always good to be prepared. Don’t wait for a system to form. Make preparations that include getting supplies while thinking about possible plans if a hurricane approaches south Florida. Stay tuned to 7 News to keep you safe throughout the season, which runs through November 30.