The average start date to rainy season is May 20th. So far, south Florida seems to be on track. The official date has not been set yet, but rain chances this week are trending a bit on the higher side.

The building, ocean breeze is to blame for the passing showers and inland storms. Along with the moisture, it is also increasing the risk of rip currents at the beaches. Use caution and swim near lifeguards!

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang