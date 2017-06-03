Rainy Repeat

On Friday, south Florida experienced lots of rain. Parts of Miami-Dade reported over 5″! The moisture that is to blame for the extra activity is still around. What does this mean for the weekend? Well, south Florida will need to keep their rain gear handy. The reason why there is so much moisture is due to an area of clouds and rain over the southern Gulf of Mexico. These are actually the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Beatriz in the Pacific. Luckily, this is needed rain! The interior locations of Broward and Miami-Dade remain either abnormally dry or under a severe drought. Stay dry, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang