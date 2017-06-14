Rainy Repeat

There’s no doubt the rainy season is here! While tropical moisture was to blame for the record rainfall the first week of June, the ocean breeze is the culprit for this week’s activity. This summertime pattern is expected to last into the weekend. As Dad’s day is looking a bit damp, make sure to grab an umbrella for any outdoor plans. Next week, the forecast isn’t looking any brighter either. Models are suggesting additional tropical moisture might be making a comeback here in south Florida. Speaking of tropical moisture, the National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for development. There’s one over the western Caribbean and the other is right off the coast of Africa. Both have a low chance for gradual development through the next 5 days. Meteorologist Natacha Lang