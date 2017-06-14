Rainy days, and more

Another day, another downpour. South Florida is getting accustomed to dealing with really rainy weather. It’s been the theme since the onset of June (and the start of our rainy season). Also common has been the occurrence of clouds. We’ve been socked-in much of the time, both night and day. Those clouds tend to grow in height as storms build in the heat. If you’re seeking sunshine it will continue to be something of a challenge with our current weather pattern in place. The reason? There’s still a huge swath of deep moisture streaming across the region. It originated in the tropics (specifically the western Caribbean) and can lead to a deluge during those times of rain. For now, we have weak high pressure fairly close by… keeping our wind speeds light. Watch for slow moving batches of rain often arriving from the southeast as the week continues. During the day, then, active sea breezes will keep our weather unsettled. In the tropics, we’re watching two features. A far away tropical wave is evident on the satellite over the eastern Atlantic ocean. It’s more than a couple thousand miles from us and has a low development chance. Also, there’s another spot to focus on which is around the Yucatan Peninsula. There’s currently no system in that general area but forecast maps hint that low pressure might form there over time. If that happens, a disturbance could develop this weekend or early next week. It would NOT be a Florida focus. Stay tuned as the tropics likely turn “more interesting” and active in the future.