Rain Rolls In

Showers and storms will continue to spread into South Florida through the morning hours. Some of the storms that develop could produce frequent dangerous lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and brief gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. The greatest threat for storms will be from mid morning through much of the afternoon.

A front (not the cooling kind) responsible for the wet weather today will exit South Florida late tonight. It could leave us with some leftover showers Thursday morning. By the afternoon, look for clearing skies and drier weather setting up shop for the weekend. Overall, warm sunshine and a quiet pattern is expected through the upcoming week.

A line of showers & storms is headed our way. Get the latest on @wsvn. pic.twitter.com/Q9m3mm6cJj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 22, 2017

Some strong storms will be possible today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0tKTHP0SRM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 22, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7