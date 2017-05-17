Rain on the Way?

As an area of high pressure dominates today’s weather pattern, scattered showers will stream in along the building breeze. Winds are expected to increase out of the East up to 25 mph. To our North, developing fronts are causing storms in the nation’s midsection. The strongest activity can produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Closer to home, an area of clouds and rain is flooding some of the Caribbean islands. Excess moisture is then forecast to move in to south Florida if it holds. The disturbance is expected to increase our rain chances Friday and linger into the weekend. Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang