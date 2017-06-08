Rain bands are marching!

Our rainy and unsettled weather pattern continues. The only change comes in the manner in which the rain and storms arrive. Instead of getting large and widespread doses, south Florida is getting smaller and more broken areas of wet weather. That’s at least some improvement for spots that have been inundated this week! Another change worth pointing out involves the speed of the showers. They’re moving more quickly. That’s due to an increased breeze out of the south and southwest. Through early Friday, local wind speeds should settle back, once again. As that happens it could elevate flood concerns (again). This exceptionally wet weather is due to tropical moisture running into our region as if it’s along a conveyor belt. There’s also a weak frontal boundary dropping down into Florida from the north. This is sometimes what we call a “squeeze play” …and clouds are definitely squeezing out a lot of rainfall. Basically, we’re stuck in this set up, well into the upcoming weekend. Be prepared for occasional heavy downpours with thunderstorms. Of course, move indoors (or take shelter) when necessary.