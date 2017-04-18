Our quiet weather pattern continues. The pleasant spring conditions come as sturdy high pressure remains situated well east of the Bahamas and Florida. It’s holding off fronts from reaching our state (for the time being). Meanwhile, plenty of clouds are still streaming our way. The cloudiness is especially persistent from the southern Gulf into south Florida and the Keys. Much of the cloud plume is high in the sky and generally not producing rain. By the way, we could use a bit of rain at this point, since April has been extra dry so far! A fresh and accelerating breeze will build off the ocean during the middle of the week. An impact of the onshore winds will be rip currents at the beach and that’s been a frequent concern this spring. As the week continues, expect more clouds to break as drier air works in. Thursday and Friday should even turn out to be the most sunny days of the week. By the weekend, we could start heating up. Temperatures will be on the rise as our wind flow turns out of the south. We’ll also be keeping an eye on a possible cold front. Some of the long range forecast models show a front sliding into Florida from the north and west. Although the timing isn’t ironed out yet, the best estimate is for an arrival between Sunday night and mid day Monday. That potential timing will turn out to be important. That’s because thunderstorms tend to get their most energy during the peak heating of a given day. Regardless of possible storms, rain chances will be higher ahead of the front (and starting as early as Sunday).