Quiet Pattern

South Florida look for high pressure to dominate our weather pattern through the weekend. It is stretching into the western Atlantic Ocean and providing for a better breeze out of the east. This should keep our weather quiet with seasonal temperatures. However, any time we have an ocean breeze in place, we can’t rule out seeing an isolated shower. Rain chances through next Monday will be low.

King Tides also start tomorrow and run through the weekend. Therefore, minor street flooding will be possible for the most vulnerable locations during times of high Tide.

Look for a stray shower on the breeze through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/f9y3kiG0Eb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 2, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7