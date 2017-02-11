Pretty Pleasant

High pressure is back in firm control after an end of the work week cold front swept through South Florida. Behind the front, temps will be in the seasonal range this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

As high pressure continues to shift east over the Western Atlantic, easterly winds will bring water woes to our local waters. Expect a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches and a small craft advisory for boaters in the Florida Keys on Saturday.

Easterly breeze bringing water woes to our local beaches. Always best to swim at guarded ones @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/b7vtzUvPD9 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 11, 2017

In the days ahead, temps will gradually warm up ahead of the next cold front. Most morning temps will remain on cruise control in the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s with a warm up to the mid 80s by Wednesday.

With the climbing temps, we will also see a better chance of showers starting Wednesday night. The heating of the day on Thursday could lead to a few storms with scattered showers. This will be before dry conditions and seasonal temps return by the end of the work week behind our next cold front.

