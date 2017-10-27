Potential Philippe?

There is a new threat stirring in the tropics. As of 5 pm, the National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #18 that looks to become Tropical Storm Philippe this weekend.

New Tropical System in Caribbean. Set to dump heavy rain from Cuba, So Florida, to Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/g56bklMeBa — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 27, 2017

Still located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, this low is expected to move to the north northwest before veering more to the northeast. The NHC suggests the system will move across western Cuba on Saturday and through the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday night / early Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for Western Cuba and the Northwestern Bahamas. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued for the Central Bahamas.

Regardless of development and future track, due to close proximity of South Florida to the low, we are looking at stormy start to the weekend. Storm hazards include strong to severe storm potential, street flood concerns for tropical downpours and gusty winds.

Tropical Moisture should bring us a chance for heavy rain. Look at the forecast totals through Monday. pic.twitter.com/Y1k4vDRk2R — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 27, 2017

A cold front that is expected to lift this system on a northward path and out over the Western Atlantic on Sunday. This front will also clear South Florida and bring the return of cooler and drier air by Sunday night.

