Passing showers will remain in the forecast as northeast winds continue to have a stronghold on South Florida. The breeze will push the moisture from an area of clouds and rain near The Bahamas in our direction throughout Saturday.

Expect these showers to be mostly light to moderate in nature, but the heating of the day could push isolated storms in our direction as well. We are also see a few showers on Sunday as this breeze remains in place.

Additionally, King Tides will be an issue for coastal communities this weekend. The full moon on Saturday night will have an extra pull on the high tides and cause street flooding, peaking through Sunday. This issue will start to subside early next week.

Coastal concerns have returned to #SoFla as King Tides look to bring street flooding this weekend @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/jAvMfhU52n — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 4, 2017

The area of clouds & rain near The Bahamas will start to fizzle out into the start of the work week as drier air and more sunshine work its way back into the forecast. We will see a better chance of showers by Friday ahead of a weak front.

TROPICS

A weak area of low pressure to the southeast of Bermuda has low chances for developing over the open Atlantic waters as it moves northward in the days ahead.

Low, far SE of Bermuda, disorganized today. Low chances for tropical development over open Atlantic @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/fqhPzaoBG3 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 4, 2017

