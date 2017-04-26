Over The Hump

We made it to the middle part of the workweek. Before you know it, the weekend will be here! For now, let’s focus on Wednesday’s forecast. South Florida can expect slow-moving showers toward the inland areas. Boring, right? That’s a good thing! Tomorrow is the big day though. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the 90s!

It’s been MONTHS since Miami and Ft. Lauderdale reached such steamy temperatures.

Heading into Friday, winds are forecast to pick up out of the East. What does that mean? Conditions at the beach might not be too favorable for swimmers and boaters.

Luckily, rain chances remain relatively low this week.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang