Our Highs & Tropics are Firing Up

Another sizzler is expected to to close out the work week.

High pressure will remain stationary over the Western Atlantic on Friday. South Florida sunshine will heat up our highs into the records range, especially in Miami. The record stands at 95° set in 1995. The forecast high is 94°. Additionally, we are looking at a mostly dry day outside of isolated inland storms.

Models suggest it will be a wet weekend as a tropical wave makes a beeline for us. If it holds, expect numerous showers and storms which will lead to anytime downpours with a pause in the wet weather on Monday.

TROPICS

On Thursday evening, the last advisory was issued on once Hurricane Gert as it drifted over the northern Atlantic. But, we also saw the formation of Tropical Storm Harvey. Located over 200 miles east of Barbados, this storm is moving west towards the Caribbean Sea.

Here is the latest forecast track. pic.twitter.com/mstP3pB8D3 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 17, 2017

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica.

Additionally, an area of low pressure, over 1200 miles east of the Leeward Islands could gradually develop as it moves west-northwestward before running into upper-level winds that will work against it.

According to models, #Invest92L East of Lesser Antilles may be close to Bahamas & So FL if it develops. pic.twitter.com/j78to6CKyf — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 17, 2017

The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature medium chances for development over the next 5 days. It is too early to determine South Florida impacts. Stick with the storm station for all your updates!

There is also a tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic waters. The National Hurricane Center is giving it low development chances over the next 5 days.

