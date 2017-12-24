On Santa watch

We’ll soon be watching the satellite in order to track Santa. From the frigid North Pole, Santa Claus will probably enjoy the huge warm change toward south Florida (upon shedding the big winter coat). Our temperatures continue to run between 5 and 7 degrees above average. Do you remember the weather leading up to Christmas, last year? Daytime highs were at record levels. This year, no records are anticipated, but there’s still an abundance of holiday warmth. The weather map shows a weak cold front crossing the Florida panhandle. The boundary will slip southward but it’ll barely be noticeable. First, there’s hardly any moisture for rain showers… so we’ll stay dry. Second, there’s little cooling support as it approaches central and south Florida early Christmas Day. As a result, we’ll simply see a few extra clouds. Expect pleasantly warm temperatures throughout the start of the new week. Then, we’ll focus on a distant and stronger front. As the secondary system draws near (later in the week) it should be able to muster more moisture. Rain chances will begin to bump by Thursday and Friday. Will the front bring us any cooling? Long range forecast models continue to hint at modestly cooler weather into New Year’s weekend. That may mean a drop of about 10 degrees, but stay tuned for details in the days ahead. Until then, have a wonderful Christmas holiday!
Trending
- All clear given at Aventura Mall after ‘unfounded’ shooting reports
- iPhone owners sue Apple for intentionally slowing down devices
- Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey
- Widow who refused to sell house changes mind; gets $1.5M
- Groomer recreates nativity scene with dogs – and a puppy in a manger
- Parents give teachers bottles of wine with son’s picture on them
- Miami Beach Police officers surprise drivers with $25 gift cards
- Police release video showing BB pellets killing 1 dog, injuring another
- Eminem blasts President Trump: ‘I hope he gets impeached’
- Body cam footage shows officer being dragged at 60 mph
- 3 with South Florida ties among those killed in Mexico bus crash
- Bill aims to raise age to buy tobacco products to 21 in Florida
- U.S. Coast Guard helps free sea turtle entangled in cocaine bundles
- College student finishes final exam from hospital bed while in labor
- Police buy gifts for family after finding son collecting cans to get mom Christmas present
- More Trending Stories