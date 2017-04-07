NW Breeze Fueling the Fire & Keeping Us Cool

Breezy northwest winds will continue to sweep through South Florida into the weekend. This combined with dry conditions, relative humidity dipping lower than usual, has elevated the risk of brush fire concerns for all of South Florida. A Brush Fire Warning will be in place from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday.

That being said, northerly winds will push smoke in from the Holiday wildfire, west of U.S. 27, more towards the south into portion of Miami-Dade Co., in addition to the portions of Broward Co. A Dense Smoke Advisory is in place until Saturday morning.

Smoke from wildfire in W. Broward causing reduced visibility on roads. Could lead to closures @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vkLVRxGXxf — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 7, 2017

The cold front is continuing to trek to the southeast away from the Sunshine State. Behind it, cooler and drier air from the north has started moving into South Florida and will start around for the weekend.

Good morning #SoFlo! Most morning temps in the low 60s and I spy a couple of 50s @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2USpUl7si2 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 7, 2017

Friday morning temps were running about 5° to 15° cooler than recent mornings in the mid 60s across much of the area. Daytime highs will be below the seasonal norm today in the upper 70s. Temps will slip even more Friday night/Saturday morning returning to the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure will push east into the Western Atlantic this weekend shifting our winds more so out of the east and add heat and humidity to the forecast. Past Saturday, a gradual warm up will put our highs back in the low to mid 80s and morning temps in the 60s by Monday.

