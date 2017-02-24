Nice Weekend

High pressure is in firm control over the Southeast United States and filtering in dry air with a warm breeze. On Saturday, look for even more warmth. Forecast highs will range in the mid 80’s ahead of a weak front that will cross through Sunday with little fanfare. This front should bring down temperatures to near normal values for this time of year. However, don’t expect major weather changes any time soon. The forecast has low rain chances at around 20% through Thursday of next week. Enjoy!

If you haven’t made any weekend plans we have The ANF Group Tour de Broward benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital this Sunday at 7am. The weather will be comfortable and we are hoping you can join us for a great cause!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7