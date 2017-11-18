Nice Weekend!

High pressure will continue its stronghold on the Sunshine State. This will result in a pleasant weekend for South Florida.

Expect a mostly dry night and sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with calmer winds out of the east. Temps will also be in the seasonal range, highs near 80° and lows in the mid 60s (inland) and upper 60s (metro and coast).

Models suggest another cold front will close in on Central Florida starting Sunday night. It looks to stall over the region and bring a better chance of showers starting Monday and stick around through Thanksgiving.

