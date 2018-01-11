Next Cold Front? Friday

An upper low and an area of clouds & rain at the surface will keep our weather pattern unsettled today as these features continue to pull warm/humid air in our direction. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with a few showers as these rainmakers exit.

Another cold front will make a beeline for the Sunshine State by tomorrow. Ahead of the front, expect scattered showers and isolated storms on Friday before it starts to exit Friday night/Saturday morning.

Few showers today under partly sunny skies. More rain rolls in tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Expect cooler & drier air returning to South Florida on Saturday afternoon as front exits @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/us1wLVMBgF — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 11, 2018

Behind it, we will close out the weekend cooler, sunny and drier as high pressure builds back in over South Florida by Saturday afternoon. Morning temps will return to the 40s and 50s on Sunday through Tuesday with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.