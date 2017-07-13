More Tropical Rains

*Street Flood Advisory issued for northeastern Miami-Dade until 9:15am. The radar has indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms causing more flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas has resulted in flood concerns for the advisory area. Use caution while driving. Remember not to drive through areas where the streets are impassable.

Miami yesterday set a new record for rain with 5.49″. This breaks the old record daily rainfall total of 2.31″ set back in 2012. Records date back to 1895 for Miami. The rain was due to a tropical wave that mushroomed over the Bahamas and moved our way. However, the rain for today is due to the remnant moisture of former Tropical Depression Four. This is leaving us with the potential of seeing additional scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall leading to flooding of urban areas. The rain chance is at 70%.

By Friday, we will have lingering moisture early with slow clearing. Over the weekend our typical Summer pattern returns. Therefore, look for sunshine, heat and humidity with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Storm potential for today: pic.twitter.com/nb5lGCCoru — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 13, 2017

Remnant moisture from former T.D. #4 will lead to more flood concerns today. pic.twitter.com/xGwtvSvr3u — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 13, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet. We are not following any areas for development at this time.

Be safe South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station of the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7