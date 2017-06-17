More Storms Brewing

Deep tropical moisture will continue surround the Sunshine State. Southerly winds will pump this warm/humid air into South Florida this weekend.

Starting to see showers this AM. Expect scattered storms brewing this afternoon thru tonight @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/x7vtI8bnLz — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 17, 2017

With the heating of the day, expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. The bulk of the activity will favor the inland areas on Saturday afternoon. The storm coverage looks to be more numerous across So Flo on Sunday due to abundant tropical moisture streaming across the Gulf waters from a disturbance to the southwest of us.

TROPICS

An area of disturbed weather will continue to produce heavy rain across portions of Central America, western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next several days. This feature is forecast to drift towards slowly towards the northwest into the south central Gulf of Mexico by early next week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of interest high chances for development over the next 5 days.

A tropical wave east southeast of the southern Windward Islands out over the tropical Atlantic waters. Far from South Florida, this feature is showing signs of organization will continue to drift towards the west at 15 – 20 mph with high development chances.

Low moving northwest could develop over Gulf waters early next week. No direct threat to #SoFla @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ilteskMnyS — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 17, 2017

Tropical development is possible with a wave over the Atlantic. No direct threat for #SoFla @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/zpsWAzYUCk — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.