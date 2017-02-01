More on the Mild Side

No major shake ups are expected in our weather over the next few days.

Just note an increase in humidity, calm winds and clear inland skies could lead to patchy fog forming overnight through Thursday morning. Along the coast, a disturbance over the Florida Straits could push an isolated shower or two in our direction through Thursday.

After a string of cold nights (So FL style), we return to mild this evening. pic.twitter.com/rq20yGunKG — 7 Weather (@7Weather) February 1, 2017

High pressure will remain in control as temps gradually warm up from easterly winds. Morning temps will start in the mid to upper 60s with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. While we cannot rule out isolated showers off the east breeze, we will be on the mostly dry side for the weekend as well.

Models suggest a wind shift out of the southeast by the beginning of next week. This will tap into more warm/humid air and bring spotty showers our way by Tuesday.

