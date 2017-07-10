Local Weather:

More moisture has been on the increase today, but a typical Summer pattern is expected. We should start to see brighter conditions along the coast late morning and the sea breeze storms pushing inland and into the Gulf coast by the afternoon. Plenty of heat will be around too. Feels like temperatures will range between 100-104 degrees! Stay hydrated my friends. I know there will be several activities happening in and outside of Marlins park leading into tomorrows All-Star game, which you can watch here on 7 at 7 pm!

By Thursday, if the models are right, tropical moisture will move in and linger through the weekend. Rain chances will have to be bumped up late week.

Our Summer pattern continues. Here is what we can expect: pic.twitter.com/75TNrlobx1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2017

Several events will be taking place tomorrow in & outside of Marlins Park. Here is you day planner: pic.twitter.com/J826YDI2o5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2017

Tropical Update:

We are watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands associated with a tropical wave. Some slow development is possible and The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days as it moves west at around 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7