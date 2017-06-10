More Moisture

Hold on for 1 more damp day, south Florida! Moisture is currently on the move from the South and will be the cause for Saturday’s unsettled weather.

While rain chances are high today, a near seasonal pattern is forecast starting on Sunday. This means that the majority of the activity will concentrate over the interior locations during the afternoon hours. For now, today’s hazards include frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Stay dry and safe, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang