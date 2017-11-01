More Mild Days

As we start November, high pressure will stick around as our main weather maker over the next couple of days. Expect an east northeast breeze to keep us mostly dry. The breeze will pick up a little more on Friday and a few more showers will be added to the scenery on Friday night.

By the weekend, another frontal boundary will close in on the Sunshine State. This will bring warmer temps with spotty showers under partly sunny skies.

We will also get an extra hour of our weekend weather as Daylight Saving Time ends. It is also a good time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Most tech gadgets do it automatically but, just in case, a quick remainder to set clocks back one hour this weekend. pic.twitter.com/lBlfDFbaE4 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) November 1, 2017

High pressure will build back in as we slide into the beginning of the work week. Expect mostly dry skies with seasonal temps by Tuesday.

