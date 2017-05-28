More Like Summer

What a steamy Saturday, south Florida! Yesterday, Key West tied their record of 90° set back in the year 2000. Get used to the steam! Temperatures are expected to reach the big 9-5 this afternoon in Miami. Another record might be matched or surpassed later today. Remember to also stay hydrated for any outdoor plans and apply plenty of sunblock. The UV index is extreme at 12. The heat is also thanks to a front near Texas and an area of high pressure over Florida. We can also expect few showers along the coast and isolated storms to develop toward the interior locations in the afternoon. Make it a good one, south Florida! Take some time to remember our fallen heroes on this Memorial Day weekend.

Meteorologist Natacha Lang