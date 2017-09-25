Monday Sunshine

Local Weather:

We are stuck between a broad upper area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Maria in the western Atlantic Ocean influencing our weather. It will draw enough dry air to start, but isolated storms with seasonal chances each afternoon will be possible. Large north to northeast swells will be possible especially around the West Palm Beach coastal areas. Improvements by Thursday. Speaking of late week, moisture levels will rise and numerous showers and storms will be in the forecast. The National Weather Service is suggesting that the potential for us to see heavy rain will be present going into the weekend.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Maria continues to weaken moving slowly north in the western Atlantic Ocean. It will make a close brush midweek to the east coast of the United States. However, the center will stay well away. Tropical storm conditions will be possible around portions of North Carolina with a Storm Surge Watches remaining in effect for the Outer Banks. About 2-4 feet of inundation is forecast midweek. Also, large swells are currently affecting much of the east coast of the United States because of Hurricane Maria.

#Maria continues to weaken. Tropical Storm Warning issued for portions of the North Carolina coast. #wsvn pic.twitter.com/7dD8RSF8jv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 25, 2017

Large swells affecting much of the east coast of the United States because of #HurricaneMaria. #wsvn pic.twitter.com/gPe6MAEDmJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 25, 2017

Hurricane Lee is forecast to become stronger, but remain only a concern for the shipping lanes. Over the weekend, it should fall apart over the cold waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7