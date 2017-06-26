Moisture Increases

Local Weather:

South Florida we have some changes happening soon. A weak front is expected to hang around north Florida this week and most of the computer models are showing it will trap deep tropical moisture over us. This will allow for the rain chances to increase. As the air will be juiced up, it will be enough to help trigger showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. Some of the activity could be heavy at times with isolated strong storms. For now, there will be a high rain chance through Friday with conditions a little drier for the weekend.

As a front hangs around, our rain chances will go up midweek. pic.twitter.com/D1Buoy9RvI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 26, 2017

Tropical Update:

Outside of a few areas of clouds and rain in the Atlantic Basin, we are not following any of them for development at this time.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7