On behalf of the 7Weather team, we want to wish South Florida a wonderful holiday. The weather will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. In fact, once Santa arrives, he will not want to leave town. No major changes expected through next week. Enjoy!

Santa will not want to leave town when he gets here. The forecast looks sunny, warm and dry on Christmas! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TfSi81rtEc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 22, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7