Maria Remains Major

Maria continues to unleash torrential downpours and dangerous surf as the storm moves closer to the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas on Friday as it remains a major hurricane on Friday.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas and will continue through Friday night. Tropical storm

conditions are also expected in the central Bahamas beginning on Friday night.

Hazards include a dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves raising water levels by as much as 9 to 12 feet. Additionally, rainfall on these islands could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Despite Jose being a post-tropical system, this area of low pressure continues to stir gusty winds and rain over portions of New England. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the southeastern portion of New England.

Jose is forecast to stay nearly stationary and well offshore of the coast of southeastern New England during the next few days.

LOCAL

An area of clouds and rain will move into the southeast portion of the nation as high pressure weakens over the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon and another round on Saturday afternoon with the heating of the day. Despite the start of Fall today, daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Drier air will start to move in as this disturbance moves out and northerly winds develop as Maria moves north over the Western Atlantic, even farther away from South Florida, by the start of next week.

