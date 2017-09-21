Major Maria Still on the Move

After losing some intensity over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Hurricane Maria has regained strength as a major hurricane, category 3, over the Atlantic waters.

On the forecast track, as Hurricane Maria continues to move away from Puerto Rico, the system is unleashing heavy rain and flood concerns also stretching to northeastern Dominican Republic.

Additionally, the storm will pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic on Thursday. Maria should then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday night and Friday.

#Jose keeping Tropical Storm Warning in place for New England & dangerous surf for the east coast @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/SQzk3Xu4nS — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 21, 2017

Jose is still churning off the northeastern coast of the U.S. and bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of New England this morning.

This tropical storm will slowly move westward beginning tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for New England.

Additionally, Jose will bring more dangerous surf and rip current conditions affecting Bermuda and much of the U.S. east coast during the next several days.

Remnants of Lee remain disorganized over Central Atlantic waters. Development is unfavorable @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/bq8pFAVj1n — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 21, 2017

Showers and storms associated with the remnants of Lee have low chances for development over the open Atlantic waters

LOCAL

No major shake ups are expected in our forecast for Thursday.

High pressure will remain in control for another round of steamy sunshine & spotty showers in the forecast. Expect the bulk of the moisture over the inland areas by the afternoon/evening hours as the sea breeze fires up.

A pool of deep moisture will seep back into South Florida from an area of clouds and rain over the southeastern U.S to start Fall. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Friday and on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon.

A drier air mass will move in for the second half of the weekend. This will lead to isolated showers by Sunday and stick around for the first half of the work week.

